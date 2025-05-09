Report: Cowboys looked into a trade for Rashod Bateman

The Cowboys traded for Steelers receiver George Pickens, but they had interest in another AFC North receiver, too.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the Cowboys made a call to the Ravens about the availability of Rashod Bateman. Those talks “didn’t go far,” per Schultz.

The Cowboys gave up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for Pickens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Pickens has better stats with 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons to Bateman’s 138 receptions for 1,923 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. Bateman, though, has less risk and is under contract for two seasons instead of one.

Pickens will give Dallas a complimentary receiver to go with CeeDee Lamb, the first time Lamb has had that since 2021.