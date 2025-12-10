 Skip navigation
Rasul Douglas named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published December 10, 2025 12:12 PM

The Dolphins moved their winning streak to four games against the Jets last Sunday and cornerback Rasul Douglas helped make the win happen.

Miami had a 21-7 lead late in the first half, but backup quarterback Brady Cook was moving the Jets toward a score late in the second quarter. Douglas thwarted those hopes by picking off a pass in the end zone and keeping the Dolphins on pace for a 34-10 win.

Douglas was also credited with two tackles and five passes defensed in the victory. He has 44 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Douglas has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. He also won the award in Week 17 of the 2023 season and took the NFC prize in Week 11 in 2021.