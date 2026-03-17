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Ravens agree to one-year deal with C Danny Pinter

  
Published March 17, 2026 02:36 PM

After losing Tyler Linderbaum as a free agent, the Ravens are bringing in some help at center.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Baltimore has agreed to sign Danny Pitner.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports the contract is worth $2.25 million for one year with a maximum value of $2.75 million.

Pinter, 29, was a Colts fifth-round pick in 2020 and had spent his entire career with the club. He’s appeared in 77 games with 10 starts in his career.

In 2025, Pinter played all 17 games with one start. He was on the field for 13 percent of offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

Pinter’s contract suggests he’s not necessarily Baltimore’s first choice to start at center. But with his experience, he should at least provide depth and an option if needed.