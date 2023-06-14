Ravens agree to terms with first-round pick Zay Flowers
Published June 14, 2023 01:03 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Which Doesn’t Belong and Why” to compare Ravens WRs Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.
The Ravens have taken care of some important business before wrapping up their offseason program.
Baltimore has agreed to terms with first-round pick Zay Flowers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Flowers, a wide receiver, was the 22nd overall pick of this year’s draft out of Boston College. He was the third receiver off the board and third in a run of four receivers picked in a row.
He should be a key factor in the team’s new offensive scheme under coordinator Todd Monken.
By agreeing to terms with Flowers, the Ravens have now gotten all of their 2023 draft picks under contract.