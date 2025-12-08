Ravens claim LB Carl Jones off of waivers

The Ravens added a linebacker to their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they claimed Carl Jones off of waivers. Jones was cut by the Bears over the weekend.

Jones played 148 special teams snaps in nine appearances for Chicago this season. He was credited with 11 tackles in those games.

The Ravens recently lost linebackers Jay Higgins and Chandler Martin to injuries. Both players were regulars on special teams for Baltimore this season.

Guard Ben Cleveland was suspended by the NFL for three games on Monday, so there have already multiple changes to the 53-man roster before this week’s game against the Bengals.