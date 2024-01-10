Ravens designate Devin Duvernay for return from injured reserve

Ravens wide receiver and kick returner Devin Duvernay could be back for the team’s playoff opener.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Duvernay has been designated for return from injured reserve. Duvernay missed the final four games of the regular season with a back injury.

Duvernay averaged 12.6 yards per punt return and 19.33 yards per kick return in the 13 games he played this season. He was injured in a Week 14 game against the Rams and Tylan Wallace returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime to end that contest.

Duvernay also caught four passes for 15 yards and he’ll be eligible to be added to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks.