Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: We could trade for a center

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that it was “unfortunate” that the team wasn’t able to add any help at center and that the cost of trading up to snag a prospect they liked was “probably prohibitive.”

DeCosta and the Ravens aren’t done looking for ways to address a spot that opened up when Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders as a free agent. During an appearance on WBAL, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, DeCosta said that the team’s scouts do a “great job of finding players” and that could lead to a trade that increases the team’s options at the position.

“It didn’t work out for us this past weekend,” DeCosta said. “I think there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position.”

Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock are the current centers on the Ravens roster, but it sounds like we can expect that to change before the team hits the field for the first time this fall.