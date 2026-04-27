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Eric DeCosta: “Unfortunate” we didn’t draft a center, but wouldn’t have done things differently

  
Published April 27, 2026 01:00 PM

The Ravens drafted an offensive lineman in the first round and added another one later in the draft, but neither of those players provided them with an option to replace the departed Tyler Linderbaum at center.

First-rounder Vega Ioane and seventh-rounder Evan Beerntsen were both guards in college, so the team still has Corey Bullock, Jovaughn Gwyn and Danny Pinter in line to compete for the center spot. General Manager Eric DeCosta said over the weekend that “there were a couple centers that we really liked,” but both went off the board after the team took edge rusher Zion Jones in the second round.

DeCosta said he was “a little surprised” that Logan Jones and Jake Slaughter came off the board at that point and that the value was not there for the Ravens to trade back up after selecting Jones. He also said he did not see prospects later in the draft who were likely to “be an impact player for us this year.”

“A lot of times when you find yourself in a position like that — and we’ve been in this many years — it’s just the pick that you have, the number that you have and not just being able to maneuver the right way or not having the ammunition or maybe the cost of doing so is probably prohibitive,” DeCosta said, via a transcript from the team. “So, [it’s] unfortunate, but I’m ecstatic with the players that we were able to get. Honestly, like looking at this list of players, I probably wouldn’t do anything differently.”

DeCosta said he has confidence in the options that the team has in place and that he thinks “we’ll have a great offensive line” once all the pieces are in place this fall.