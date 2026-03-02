Ravens hire Dr. Nic Gill as VP of health and performance

The Ravens looked outside the NFL to find a new vice president of health and performance.

The team announced the hiring of Dr. Nic Gill to fill that role on Monday. Gill will oversee efforts to integrate the work being done by the strength and conditioning, medical, nutrition, and sports science teams.

Gill spent 18 years working with New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team and has also worked as consultant to corporations on wellness and performance.

“Coming from New Zealand to the NFL is a big move for my family and me, but it’s one we’re genuinely excited about,” Gill said in a statement. “The Ravens have a strong reputation for doing things the right way, and I’m grateful for the chance to bring my knowledge and experience here, learn from everyone around me and contribute to something special in Baltimore.”

Sam Rosengarten was the director of high performance for the Ravens before leaving to join John Harbaugh with the Giants this offseason.