Ravens lead 14-3 after Derrick Henry’s first receiving TD since 2019

  
Published September 29, 2024 09:07 PM

Derrick Henry has reached the end zone for a second time on Sunday night.

Henry caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter, giving the Ravens a 14-3 lead over the Bills.

After going 87 yards untouched to the end zone in the first quarter, Henry now has his first receiving touchdown since 2019.

So far, Henry has four carries for 95 yards and his 5-yard touchdown catch.

Baltimore has not even faced a third down through its two touchdown drives.

Bills center Connor McGovern was evaluated for a head injury and cleared. Buffalo receiver Khalil Shakir also returned to the game after exiting briefly for an ankle issue.