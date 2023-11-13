Ravens list Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey as DNP on Monday injury report

The Ravens have a couple of injury concerns at key spots as they begin a short week, playing on Thursday night against the Bengals.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are both listed as non-participants on Baltimore’s injury report estimate for Monday.

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through today and will have a practice tomorrow for the Week 11 matchup.

Stanley is dealing with a knee injury while Humphrey has a calf issue. It was reported earlier on Monday that Humphrey is day-to-day, but it’ll likely be tough for him to play on Thursday.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) also would not have practiced.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (hamstring) were listed as limited.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) was full.