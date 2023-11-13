Report: Marlon Humphrey day-to-day with lower calf strain

All things considered, there’s some positive news on the injury front for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Humphrey suffered a lower calf strain and not an Achilles strain. Humphrey is considered day-to-day.

But Humphrey still may miss time, given that the Ravens play the Bengals on Thursday night this week.

In six games this year, Humphrey has recorded one pass defensed and 14 total tackles.

The Ravens are also dealing with an injury to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, so the club may be without two of their top players against Cincinnati this week.