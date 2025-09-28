Ravens place Nnamdi Madubuike on IR

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that there was concern about an extended absence for defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and that he was having tests to determine the extent of his neck injury.

A roster move on Saturday showed that Harbaugh had reason for that concern. Madubuike was placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three more games after sitting out Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Ravens also placed defensive lineman Broderick Washington on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The two losses are less than ideal for a defense that is coming off a poor game against the Lions.

The Ravens signed veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban to the 53-man roster and they elevated defensive tackles C.J. Okoye and Josh Tupou from the practice squad. They also signed tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the active roster.