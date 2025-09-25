Nnamdi Madubuike out this week, Ravens concerned about extended absence

Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike missed Week 3 with a neck injury and he may be out of action for a while.

Madubuike was ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Chiefs on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh was asked about whether the team was bracing for an extended absence from the lineup.

“I would say I’m concerned about it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to have to see going forward when they know what they need to know.”

It’s not clear when the team might have a more definitive answer about Madubuike’s outlook beyond this week, but there will be plenty of people in Baltimore hoping that Harbaugh’s fears will go unrealized.

