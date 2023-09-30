Ravens put David Ojabo on IR

Edge rusher David Ojabo was ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday and the Ravens won’t be getting him back for their next few games either.

The Ravens placed Ojabo on injured reserve Saturday. Ojabo is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. He has six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble this season.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was signed off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster.

The Ravens also elevated running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad on a temporary basis. It’s the second straight week that Gordon has been called up while Treadwell has not appeared in a game this season.