Ravens add Kyle Van Noy to active roster

Kyle Van Noy must have made a good impression in Baltimore this week at practice.

Four days after joining the Ravens’ practice squad, Van Noy has received a spot on the team’s 53-man roster, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

He was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2014. Close to the 2016 trade deadline, the Lions sent Van Noy and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick.

Van Noy stayed in New England through 2019. He played for the Dolphins in 2020, the Patriots again in 2021, and the Chargers in 2022.

The Ravens visit the Browns on Sunday, with both teams having 2-1 records.