Ravens re-sign OL Ben Cleveland

  
Published March 15, 2025 08:33 PM

The Ravens are holding onto offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

The team announced that Cleveland has re-signed with the team. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Cleveland has appeared in 54 games for the Ravens over the last four regular seasons and he’s also made five playoff appearances. Cleveland started seven of those games.

The Ravens lost right tackle Patrick Mekari as a free agent, but re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley and also have the rest of their starting offensive line due back for the 2025 season. Cleveland gives them some experienced depth behind those players.