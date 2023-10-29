Ravens ride three Gus Edwards TDs to 31-24 win over Cardinals

The Ravens rode the Gus Bus to a win in Arizona on Sunday.

Running back Gus Edwards ran for three touchdowns and Lamar Jackson threw for another score as the Ravens knocked off the Cardinals 31-24. The victory pushes the Ravens’ record to 6-2 on the season and keeps them in first place in the AFC North.

Edwards scored his first touchdown with 20 seconds left in the first half to give the Ravens their first lead of the game and he scored two more in the second half for the first three-touchdown game of his career. Edwards ran 19 times for 80 yards overall and both of those numbers are season-highs for the veteran back.

Jackson had a quieter day than he did against the Lions last week, but the Ravens avoided turnovers and were able to turn both of Joshua Dobbs’ interceptions into touchdowns. Dobbs ran for a score and threw one to tight end Trey McBride in the fourth quarter in a threat to make things interesting, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jalen Thompson and a pass interference penalty on Antonio Hamilton on a throw to Odell Beckham Jr. into the end zone helped set up Edwards’ final score of the day.

The Cardinals would drive for one more Dobbs touchdown pass with 1:14 to play, but their two-point try failed. They pulled off a successful onside kick and kicked a field goal to cut the Baltimore lead to seven points (and break the heart of some gamblers who backed the Ravens) with 29 seconds left, but their luck ran out at that point.

This may have been Dobbs’ final start for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray has been practicing fully and is nearing his return from last season’s torn ACL. He was 25-of-37 for 208 yards and has handled himself well for most of the season, but the Cardinals need to see what Murray can do in this offense to plan for the future.

The Ravens will try for a fourth-straight win when they kick off a three-game homestand against the Seahawks. The Cardinals, who fell to 1-7, will be in Cleveland.