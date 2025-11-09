Ravens take 19-10 lead on Vikings

The Ravens trailed 10-9 at halftime. They now lead 19-10 with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Baltimore has 13 points off three takeaways.

The Ravens were 0-for-3 in the red zone until Myles Price fumbled a kickoff after Tyler Loop’s 22-yard field goal on Baltimore’s opening drive of the half. Keondre Jackson forced Price to fumble and recovered it at the Minnesota 23.

The Ravens needed six plays to reach the end zone with Justice Hill scoring on a 1-yard run.

Price fumbled again on the ensuing kickoff, but teammate Ben Yurosek saved him with the recovery.

The Ravens have outgained the Vikings 244 to 208, with Lamar Jackson going 14-of-22 for 157 yards.