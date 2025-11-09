 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Ravens take 19-10 lead on Vikings

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:07 PM

The Ravens trailed 10-9 at halftime. They now lead 19-10 with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Baltimore has 13 points off three takeaways.

The Ravens were 0-for-3 in the red zone until Myles Price fumbled a kickoff after Tyler Loop’s 22-yard field goal on Baltimore’s opening drive of the half. Keondre Jackson forced Price to fumble and recovered it at the Minnesota 23.

The Ravens needed six plays to reach the end zone with Justice Hill scoring on a 1-yard run.

Price fumbled again on the ensuing kickoff, but teammate Ben Yurosek saved him with the recovery.

The Ravens have outgained the Vikings 244 to 208, with Lamar Jackson going 14-of-22 for 157 yards.