Ravens take edge rusher Mike Green at No. 59

Edge rusher Mike Green has found his first NFL home.

Green was taken by the Ravens with the 59th overall pick in the draft on Friday night. That’s a bit lower than some projected Green to come off the board, but he lands in a spot where he’ll have a chance to be on a winning team right off the bat.

Green began his collegiate time at Virginia, but transferred after being suspended in the wake of being accused of sexual assault. He landed at Marshall and flourished on the field by leading the nation with 17 sacks during the 2024 season.

Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tavius Robinson are other edge rushing options for the Ravens.