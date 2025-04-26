 Skip navigation
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Ravens take edge rusher Mike Green at No. 59

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:06 PM

Edge rusher Mike Green has found his first NFL home.

Green was taken by the Ravens with the 59th overall pick in the draft on Friday night. That’s a bit lower than some projected Green to come off the board, but he lands in a spot where he’ll have a chance to be on a winning team right off the bat.

Green began his collegiate time at Virginia, but transferred after being suspended in the wake of being accused of sexual assault. He landed at Marshall and flourished on the field by leading the nation with 17 sacks during the 2024 season.

Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tavius Robinson are other edge rushing options for the Ravens.