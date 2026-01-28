 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns' choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel 'should be a good fit' with LAC

Ravens to retain ILB coach Tyler Santucci, hire Shawn Flaherty as assistant OL coach

  
Published January 28, 2026 01:11 PM

The Ravens are continuing to fill out head coach Jesse Minter’s first staff.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci will remain with the team. Santucci joined the Ravens last year after stints as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, Duke, and Texas A&M.

Zrebiec also reports that the Ravens will hire Shawn Flaherty as their assistant offensive line coach. Flaherty was on the Falcons’ staff with Dwayne Ledford in 2025 and the Ravens are hiring Ledford as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

The Ravens still need to fill their offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator jobs, but Minter’s staff is starting to come together in Baltimore.