Ravens to hire Dwayne Ledford as run game coordinator/OL coach

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:45 AM

The Ravens have made a key addition for one of their offensive assistants under first-year coach Jesse Minter.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore is set to hire former Atlanta run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford for the same job and title.

Ledford, 49, had served as the Falcons line coach since 2021, adding run game coordinator to his title when Raheem Morris became head coach in 2024.

Ledford spent time with several franchises as a player, appearing in nine games for San Francisco from 2000-2003.