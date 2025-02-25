Ravens waiting for NFL to conclude Justin Tucker investigation, but they will scout kickers

Justin Tucker’s future in Baltimore is in serious doubt.

Despite the kicker remaining on the roster — for now — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team is scouting kickers.

“We’re looking at kickers,” Harbaugh said. “The kicker position would have been a priority no matter what. Justin’s our kicker, and we love it. I always expected him to keep going forever, but nobody goes forever.”

Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, Ole Miss’ Caden Davis and Miami’s Andres Borregales are among the prospects at the position if the team chooses to go with a rookie. The Ravens might have brought in competition for Tucker anyway, but he has made the position even more of a priority this offseason.

On the heels of a career-worst season in which he missed eight field goals and two extra points, Tucker is accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists from eight high-end Baltimore-area spas.

Team officials had not spoken about the allegations against Tucker until Tuesday when General Manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh both answered multiple questions.

Both DeCosta and Harbaugh have spoken to Tucker.

“It’s not what you want to wake up and read,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t want to read about it. It’s not what you want to see. I don’t care what it is in terms of things are hurtful and harmful to people. It’s too many headlines like that, too stories that you hear that make you just sad, disappointed. . . . Anybody who is made to feel less than great when they come in or are involved in a workplace experience somewhere, and as it touches all of us in our lives, we want to do everything we can to make sure it’s just the opposite -- that everybody feels like they have a great work experience.

“That’s just really a tough deal. The NFL is looking into it. They’re going to review it. They’re going to try to gather all the facts, and I’m sure we’ll have an understanding of it at that time. Then, once there is an understanding of it, then you have a chance to make some decisions and terminations and things like that, and that’s where we are at right now.”

Harbaugh referenced the team’s zero tolerance stance on domestic abuse a couple years ago when he responded to a question about Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension after the Browns quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct with massage therapists. DeCosta, though, said Tuesday that every case is viewed individually.

“In this case, we’re still awaiting as much information as possible,” DeCosta said.