Eric DeCosta on Justin Tucker: The allegations, amount of allegations are serious, concerning

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has now had over a dozen women accuse him of inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions and the NFL is investigating.

While the Ravens organization has mostly remained silent on the situation, General Manager Eric DeCosta fielded questions about Tucker during his Tuesday press conference at the 2025 scouting combine.

“The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning,” DeCosta said. “I think we’re fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and make our decisions based on that.”

DeCosta noted that the Ravens became aware of the allegations against Tucker when they were alerted about a local news outlet reporting on them.

The G.M. reiterated multiple times that the team plans to let the investigation play out and then make a decision on Tucker.

“I think the biggest thing that we have to do first of all is look at every single case differently. There are no absolutes,” DeCosta said. “And I think in this case, we’re still awaiting as much information as possible. Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore. I met with the league. I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well.

“We’ll wait for the details of that investigation and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

Even without the allegations, the Ravens may have started to take a look at potential replacements at kicker because Tucker is coming off of his worst season as a pro. He converted just 22-of-30 field goal attempts, for a career-low 73.3 percent. He also missed a pair of extra points.

“I think like every position, we’re going to evaluate, rank the board,” DeCosta said. “We’ve been doing that for the last 29 years. We’re blessed to have a really good kickers coach in Randy Brown who does a phenomenal job in evaluating punters, and kickers, and long snappers for us every single season. We’ll meet with Randy throughout the process over the coming weeks — he’ll travel all across the country looking at guys and we’ll build the best board that we can.”

While DeCosta isn’t sure how long the investigation will take, he noted he has personally spoken with Tucker.

“I did meet with Justin,” DeCosta said. “I’m going to keep those comments to myself. Personal conversations, which I think is probably the smart thing to do. But at that point, we did meet, and that’s what I’m going to say about that.”

