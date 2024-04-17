RB J.K. Dobbins agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

Free agent running back J.K. Dobbins spent four seasons playing for John Harbaugh. He will spend 2024 playing for Jim Harbaugh.

Dobbins has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reunites Dobbins with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in Los Angeles.

Dobbins was cleared to return to football activities last month, having completed his rehab from a torn Achilles in Week 1.

Injuries have plagued his career.

After rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins tore an ACL in training camp in 2021. He missed all of that season and the first two games of the 2022 season. Another knee injury knocked him out for six more weeks in 2022.

He has played 24 of a possible 67 games in his career, rushing for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns on 234 carries. He averages 5.8 yards per carry in his career.

The Chargers have Gus Edwards, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson and Jaret Patterson on their depth chart at their position.