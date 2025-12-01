RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Brenton Cox Jr. designated to return from IR

The Packers designated running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. to return from injured reserve, according to the transaction wire.

The move opens the 21-day practice window for both players.

Lloyd was limited to one game during his rookie season, and he has not played this season.

Lloyd injured a hamstring in a preseason game against the Colts, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve.

Cox went on injured reserve after injuring his groin in the Packers’ season-ending game against the Lions.

Cox served as a backup with Kingsley Enagbare at defensive end in Week 1.