RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Brenton Cox Jr. designated to return from IR
Published December 1, 2025 05:44 PM
The Packers designated running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. to return from injured reserve, according to the transaction wire.
The move opens the 21-day practice window for both players.
Lloyd was limited to one game during his rookie season, and he has not played this season.
Lloyd injured a hamstring in a preseason game against the Colts, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve.
Cox went on injured reserve after injuring his groin in the Packers’ season-ending game against the Lions.
Cox served as a backup with Kingsley Enagbare at defensive end in Week 1.