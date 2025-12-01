 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Brenton Cox Jr. designated to return from IR

  
Published December 1, 2025 05:44 PM

The Packers designated running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. to return from injured reserve, according to the transaction wire.

The move opens the 21-day practice window for both players.

Lloyd was limited to one game during his rookie season, and he has not played this season.

Lloyd injured a hamstring in a preseason game against the Colts, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve.

Cox went on injured reserve after injuring his groin in the Packers’ season-ending game against the Lions.

Cox served as a backup with Kingsley Enagbare at defensive end in Week 1.