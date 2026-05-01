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RBs Elijah Mitchell, Khalil Herbert trying out at Eagles rookie minicamp

  
Published May 1, 2026 02:59 PM

The Eagles have a couple of veteran running backs trying out at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert are both on the roster that the team gave to reporters at the first day of the minicamp.

Mitchell spent his first three seasons with the 49ers, missed the 2024 season with a hamstring injury and played in one game for the Chiefs last year. He has 327 carries for 1,523 yards and nine touchdowns for his entire career.

Herbert had 16 carries for 52 yards in seven games for the Jets last season. He has 416 carries for 1,957 yards and nine touchdowns in 63 career games for the Jets, Bengals and Bears.

Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, offensive lineman Michael Jordan, and edge rusher Isaiah Thomas are also trying out this weekend.