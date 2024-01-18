Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL has announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which will again feature three artists.

Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem, Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will perform “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

The NFL’s announcement also noted that Emmy Award-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce McEntire and Day’s performances.

In last year’s Super Bowl, Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, Babyface sang “America the Beautiful,” and Sheryl Lee Ralph sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The NFL previously announced that Usher will be this year’s halftime show.