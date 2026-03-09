Report: 49ers are open to trading Trent Williams

The contract impasse between the 49ers and left tackle Trent Williams has gone to the next level.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 49ers are now open to trading Williams.

The biggest problem isn’t his $38 million cap number; it’s his $32 million compensation for 2026. That’s above the top of the market for tackles.

Williams turns 38 in July. He has said he plans to stay with the 49ers. But the 49ers don’t want to honor the last year of his one-way contract.

The real question is whether, if they can’t find a trade partner, the 49ers will cut him. Any trade would require Williams to reach the kind of contract with a new team that he hasn’t been able to reach with the 49ers.