Report: 49ers, George Kittle are “far apart” in contract talks

The 49ers begin their offseason program Tuesday, and it is uncertain whether tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner will show up to the voluntary workouts, Michael Silver of TheAthletic.com reports.

Both players want contract extensions.

The 49ers have yet to have “any substantive talks” with Warner’s camp about a contract extension, according to Silver, and the team and Kittle remain “far apart in discussions.”

Warner has two years remaining on his deal, but he has a cap hit of $29.174 million for the 2025 season.

He signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021, and he has made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro three times since.

Kittle is heading into the final year of a five-year, $75-million deal, and both sides have expressed a desire to get an extension this offseason.

Kittle has a cap number $22.026 million for 2025 and is scheduled are set for $13.6 million in dead money in 2026 due to void years.

He has made the Pro Bowl the past four seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023.