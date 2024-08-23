Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall hasn’t been practicing, due to a shoulder injury. It’s apparently a condition about which the 49ers were aware, and that they hoped wouldn’t become a problem.

It has.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle addressed the issue during his recent appearance on KNBR.

“The other component of that is Pearsall, who looked amazing the like 1.5 practices he was actually healthy since they drafted him,” Silver said, via NinersNation.com. “But has a shoulder thing that is now recurring and worrying over the long haul, something they knew about before they drafted him and were hoping wouldn’t be a thing.”

The first-round pick started training camp on the non-football injury list, due to the shoulder. Once he joined practice, he suffered a hamstring before aggravating the shoulder problem.

The 49ers haven’t said much about the situation, for good reason. It gives receiver Brandon Aiyuk more leverage in any talks that might culminate in a new contract.