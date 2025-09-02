 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers made Kendrick Bourne an offer

  
September 2, 2025

Free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is visiting the Commanders on Tuesday and he’s reportedly doing so with an offer in his pocket.

Bourne visited the 49ers on Monday in his first meeting with a team since he was released by the Patriots last week. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the 49ers made a formal offer to Bourne during that meeting, but his trip to Washington means Bourne didn’t accept it.

It’s not clear what the offer was or what else Bourne was looking for, but the Commanders will have their chance to take him off the market with an offer that’s more to his liking.

Bourne had 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown for New England last season.