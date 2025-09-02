 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hurts_250902.jpg
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
nbc_pft_deronbland_250902.jpg
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys
micahparsons.jpg
LaFleur: Parsons keeps people up at night

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hurts_250902.jpg
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
nbc_pft_deronbland_250902.jpg
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys
micahparsons.jpg
LaFleur: Parsons keeps people up at night

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kendrick Bourne to visit Commanders Tuesday

  
Published September 2, 2025 09:18 AM

Free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is on to his second meeting with a team this week.

Bourne visited with the 49ers on Monday and he’s moved on to meet with the Commanders on Tuesday. Bourne posted pictures from his travels on his Instagram stories over the last 24 hours or so.

The Patriots released Bourne last week. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers and that history along with the team’s injury issues at receiver led many to predict a reunion was in the works. The 49ers got Jauan Jennings back at practice on Monday, however, and moving on to the Commanders visit means that Bourne remains in play.

The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel at the top of the receiver depth chart, but Noah Brown was sidelined this summer. Luke McCaffrey and fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane are the other wideouts in Washington.