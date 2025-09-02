Kendrick Bourne to visit Commanders Tuesday

Free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is on to his second meeting with a team this week.

Bourne visited with the 49ers on Monday and he’s moved on to meet with the Commanders on Tuesday. Bourne posted pictures from his travels on his Instagram stories over the last 24 hours or so.

The Patriots released Bourne last week. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers and that history along with the team’s injury issues at receiver led many to predict a reunion was in the works. The 49ers got Jauan Jennings back at practice on Monday, however, and moving on to the Commanders visit means that Bourne remains in play.

The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel at the top of the receiver depth chart, but Noah Brown was sidelined this summer. Luke McCaffrey and fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane are the other wideouts in Washington.