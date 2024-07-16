Report: 49ers tell teams they have “no intention” to trade Brandon Aiyuk

Eleven years ago, the Vikings said they had no intent to trade Percy Harvin. And then they did.

The stage has been set for a potential repeat of that one-two punch. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that "[o]ther teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading” Aiyuk.

The timing of those inquiries becomes critical. The Steelers, as we’ve reported, were told that Aiyuk wasn’t available when they called the 49ers in February. Now that Aiyuk has asked to be traded, the question becomes whether they’ll repeat the prior message — or whether Aiyuk’s desire to get out will change the circumstances.

Besides, intentions can change. Anyone connected to the NFL knows that. There’s a huge difference between saying “we have no intention to trade Aiyuk” and “Aiyuk will not be traded under any circumstances.”

The 49ers are smart enough to send messages. Saying “no intention” sends a clear message.

Make us an offer we have no intention to refuse.