Report: 49ers, Trent Williams may go separate ways

  
Published February 24, 2026 04:48 PM

The 49ers and tackle Trent Williams are in a sudden stare down.

Williams, 37, enter the final year of his contract, with $32 million in non-guaranteed base pay and a cap number of $38.841 million. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the player and the team are “struggling” to find a solution.

Absent a revised agreement, Williams could be released.

The 49ers owe Williams $10 million on April 1. If they’re willing to carry his cap number through March, they could attempt to trade him.

After the 2025 season, Williams declared that he’ll be back with the 49ers in 2026. Now, it’s hardly a given.