Trent Williams: I’ll be back next season, our future is really bright

49ers left tackle Trent Williams said last June that he hopes to play into his 40s and his outlook didn’t change over the course of the season.

Williams, who turns 38 in July, missed Week 18 with a hamstring injury, but played in every other game and confirmed his plans to return for the 2026 season after Saturday night’s 41-6 loss to the Seahawks. Williams also said that he thinks big things are coming for the 49ers once they return to the field.

“We had a lot of young guys that contributed a lot to our success, and they have really, really bright futures,” Williams said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m super proud of this team. Obviously, it ain’t go the way we wanted to, but the future is really bright.”

The 49ers have two assistants interviewing for head coaching jobs and there will be plenty of other work to do to shape the roster before it is time to play again, but it doesn’t look like finding a new left tackle will be part of their offseason agenda.