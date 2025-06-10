Trent Williams wants to play into his 40s, vowing not to retire “with some left in the tank”

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was a full participant in Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp.

Williams soon turns 37, but he is still going strong as he prepares for his sixth season in San Francisco.

“I just feel like I do myself and my teammates a disservice if I’m looking toward the end,” Williams said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m paid. People count on me to be here now. We’ve got goals and aspirations as a team. I just don’t think putting brain power toward that helps us get to where we want to go.

“When it happens, it happens. I think, one day, coming in, I should know when it’s getting that time, and then, I do the responsible thing and let them know early enough so that they can make the adjustments needed.”

Williams doesn’t yet know when the end will be, but he does know he wants to play into his 40s.

“I would love to make it into that special group, but if it’s not in my cards, it’s not in my cards,” he said. “I’m going to do everything physically possible. I’m going to stay engaged.”

Williams, who missed the final seven games with a lingering ankle injury, participated in organized team activities for the first time in a decade. He normally spends those two weeks working out in Texas.

“It’s one of them things to where I’m going to do everything possible to play as long [as I can],” Williams said, “and to put a good product of football out there, and then, when it’s not going my way, then I’ll know. But I could play until I’m 41. Who knows?

“But that is a goal of mine. I’m definitely not going to retire with some left in the tank.”