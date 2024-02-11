Report: Andy Reid is in line for a raise and an extension, if he doesn’t retire

Weeks ago, we reported that the Chiefs are preparing for the possibility that coach Andy Reid will retire after the current season. If he does not (and many currently believe he won’t), he’ll be in line for a financial reward he richly deserves.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Reid is expected to receive an extension and a raise, if he decides to keep coaching the Chiefs.

Jones notes something we recently heard — and that seems surprising. Reid only makes $12 million per year. At a time when some coaches are making well over $20 million per year, Reid is definitely underpaid.

When addressing Reid’s status this week, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo that Hunt and Reid speak about his plans after every season, and that they will do so after the current season.

This implies that Hunt does not definitively know what Reid will do. And, again, we have heard that the Chiefs/Hunt have reason to think Reid might indeed call it a day.

Another development this week could point toward the Chiefs perhaps looking for a new coach. The decision to secretly have former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meet with the team before the AFC Championship — which sparked “chill bumps” for players (as explained by Patrick Mahomes) — could be a precursor to players like Mahomes making a push for Bieniemy to get the job, if Reid should call it quits.