Report: Announcement of 49ers defensive coordinator “could be soon”

Eight days ago, the 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, only two days after the Super Bowl. Soon, the 49ers might be announcing his replacement.

Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.com posted this on Tuesday: “Hear the 49ers might be closing in on a DC. Not sure when there’ll be an announcement, but could be soon.”

There has been little or no reporting on candidates for the job. Some believe it will be former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, when announcing the move, that he will consider internal and external candidates.

Presumably, the search has been proceeding — especially with the Scouting Combine coming next week. Time generally is of the essence, given that the vacancy didn’t even arise until two days after the entire season ended.

Many believe that Shanahan wouldn’t have fired Wilks without already knowing who the replacement would be. That would explain the quiet search. Lock onto the person you want, interview a handful of candidates, and make the hire.

Regardless of how it has played out and who it will be, it makes sense to think it’s going to happen soon.