Report: Anthony Richardson has no plans to seek trade after Colts add Daniel Jones

The Colts have said there’s going to be an “open” competition at quarterback and now we know the two contenders.

Daniel Jones will be trying to claim the QB1 role over 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson after the former agreed to terms with Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Richardson is apparently ready to stave him off.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, said that Richardson is healthy and has no plans to seek a trade.

“AR will be ready to roll,” Jackson said.

Richardson, who turns just 23 in May, completed only 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games last season. The Colts are hoping the competition will push Richardson to improve and play better in his critical third season.

We’ll see who wins the job in a few months.