Report: Anthony Richardson’s shoulder is believed to be recovered from setback

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said in June that his shoulder would be healthy when training camp begins.

Now there’s another indication that will, in fact, be the case.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports that Richardson is believed to be recovered from the setback he suffered in his right shoulder during the offseason program.

Richardson underwent season-ending surgery on his AC joint in his rookie season of 2023. The quarterback reported experiencing soreness in the shoulder during the spring and missed the last two weeks of the club’s offseason practices.

While the Colts have not evaluated Richardson in person, they initially believed rest would alleviate the issue. The quarterback has been training in Florida during the summer break, with Holder noting a source said Richardson has been throwing the ball with velocity.

Still, Indianapolis may limit Richardson’s throws, at least early on in camp. Colts veterans are set to report on July 22.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson is in an open competition to be the Colts’ 2025 starter with Daniel Jones.

Richardson, 23, completed just 48 percent of his passes in 2024 for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 499 yards with six TDs.