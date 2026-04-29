Report: Azeez Al-Shaair’s three-year extension is worth $54 million

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was headed into a contract season.

The team, though, has agreed with him on a previously reported three-year extension. NFL Media now reports that the contract is worth $54 million.

The $18 million average will rank Al-Shaair third in yearly average at his position behind only Fred Warner and Roquan Smith.

Previously this offseason, the Texans extended the contracts of defensive end Will Anderson Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Dalton Schultz and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Al-Shaair is coming off his second season in Houston and his first season as a Pro Bowler. He totaled 103 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2025.