nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Report: Baker Mayfield may miss some practice time, but is expected to play against Jets

  
Published September 17, 2025 11:56 AM

There were a couple of moments on Monday night when it looked like Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield may have been injured, but he never came out of the game and led his team to a last-second win over the Texans.

The combination of those hits and a short week may have an impact on his practice work this week, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayfield did not have any MRIs or other tests after the game, but he could miss some practice time over the next three days.

Most importantly for the Buccaneers, Mayfield is expected to be ready to go for Week 3’s game against the Jets.

Mayfield is 42-of-70 for 382 yards and five touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.