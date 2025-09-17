Report: Baker Mayfield may miss some practice time, but is expected to play against Jets

There were a couple of moments on Monday night when it looked like Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield may have been injured, but he never came out of the game and led his team to a last-second win over the Texans.

The combination of those hits and a short week may have an impact on his practice work this week, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayfield did not have any MRIs or other tests after the game, but he could miss some practice time over the next three days.

Most importantly for the Buccaneers, Mayfield is expected to be ready to go for Week 3’s game against the Jets.

Mayfield is 42-of-70 for 382 yards and five touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.