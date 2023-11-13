Report: Baker Mayfield’s thumb is OK after it was hit in Sunday’s win

During the second half of Sunday’s 20-6 win over the Titans, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to get his hand hit by a defender on a throw.

But Mayfield finished the game, going 18-of-29 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Upon further examination from the Bucs training staff on Monday, Mayfield has no issues with his thumb, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mayfield won’t miss practice time and will be fine to start the Week 11 matchup against the 49ers.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,143 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Mayfield’s 93.7 passer rating is his best mark since 2020, when he finished with a 95.9 mark in the category.