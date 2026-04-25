Report: Bears agree to terms with Louisville QB Miller Moss

The Bears did not draft a quarterback, but they are signing one as an undrafted free agent.

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss has agreed to terms with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Moss was Caleb Williams’ backup at USC in 2022 and 2023. He made his first start in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville when Williams sat out to get ready for the NFL draft and earned offensive MVP honors after throwing six touchdowns.

He started nine games for the Trojans in 2024 before they benched Moss after he threw three interceptions in a 26-21 loss to Washington.

He spent last season at Louisville, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,679 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

In his career, Moss passed for 6,148 yards with 43 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.