Report: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson likely to have core muscle surgery

  
Published September 21, 2025 10:43 AM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson went on injured reserve Saturday and his next move could involve an operating room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is set to meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia this week. The likely outcome of that meeting is that Johnson will have core muscle surgery.

If that is the case, the hope is that Johnson will be able to return to action in the second half of the season.

Johnson initially hurt himself ahead of training camp and did not play in Week 1. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it looks like it is going to be quite a while before he plays in any other games.