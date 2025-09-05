Report: Belichick’s ban of Patriots scouts arises from perceived mistreatment

Some of the few remaining members of the UNC football hive have suggested that Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick banned Patriots scouts from practice due to fears that they would misuse information gleaned from their access. That’s not the case.

It’s vindictiveness and pettiness, plain and simple.

The Boston Herald has confirmed that Pats scouts are personas non grata because Bill is butthurt about his former employer.

“Why would we let them in our home after how he’s been treated since he left?” an unnamed UNC athletics source (undoubtedly, G.M. Mike Lombardi) told the Herald via text. “We will help our players, but being treated fairly is a two-way street.”

A two-way street for whom? The players are bystanders to the stick Bill still has up his ass about the Patriots. By keeping New England scouts away, it becomes harder for them to do a proper assessment of the North Carolina players.

More broadly, the program under Belichick and Lombardi is making it harder for all scouts to get full and complete information. As reported by Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com, scout access is strictly limited to pro liaison Frantzy Jourdain, with “zero access to coaches or other personnel people.”

To all recruits and those advising them, take note. Whatever they’re telling you about helping you get to the NFL is not true, because they’re making it harder — not easier — for scouts to find out what they need to know about you.