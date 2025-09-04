Bill Belichick bans Patriots scouts from North Carolina practices

Well, now we possibly know what Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said what we said about Bill Belichick’s debut.

Via John Middlekauff, Belichick has banned Patriots scouts from North Carolina practices.

Indeed he has, with the message sent by his consigliere, G.M. Mike Lombardi.

It’s a stupid move, a reflection of his infantile pettiness regarding his former employer. Belichick’s biggest selling point is that he can get college football players ready to play in the NFL. So why would he stop any NFL team from properly evaluating North Carolina players?

The news will become Exhibit A for any team trying to land a player Belichick and Lombo want. And it should work. Why would any kid choose to play for a coach who will prioritize his desire to settle scores over maximizing opportunities for his players?

It’s the latest bizarre chapter in the final years of Belichick’s coaching life. He desperately needs someone to tell him when he’s about to do something that will harm his interests — and to tell him to not do that.

So good luck, Tar Heels, in getting great players to come to Chapel Hill. Because Chapel Bill would rather stick it to the Patriots than help his players get an opportunity with one of the companies in an industry with only 32 of them.