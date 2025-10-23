Report: Bengals LB Logan Wilson requests a trade

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson wants out of Cincinnati.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports that Wilson has requested a trade.

Wilson, a defensive captain, has started all seven games this season. His snaps, however, have been greatly diminished in recent weeks, in favor of rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Last week against the Steelers, Wilson took 26 total defensive snaps (46 percent). Carter was on the field for all 57 defensive plays. Against the Packers in Week 6, Wilson was limited to 12 snaps (20 percent).

Wilson, 29, was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. He has a $5.368 million base salary on a contract that runs through 2027. He also has a per-game roster bonus of $26,470.

If the Bengals aren’t going to get full value for his compensation, why not save some money and pick up a draft pick? Of course, another team would have to be willing to use him more heavily than the Bengals currently are for the move to make sense.