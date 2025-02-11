Report: Bills hire Mike Pellegrino as nickel backs coach

The Bills are expected to hire Patriots assistant Mike Pellegrino as their nickel backs coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports. He will work closely with cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae and safeties coach Mike Danna.

Pellegrino worked for the Patriots the past 10 seasons, including the past six as cornerbacks coach.

Mike Vrabel parted ways with Pellegrino after taking the head coaching job with the Patriots.

Pellegrino, 31, has spent his entire coaching career with the Patriots. He began as a coaching assistant in 2015 and kept that job for four years.

The Patriots promoted him to cornerbacks coach in 2019.

He won two Super Bowl rings in New England.